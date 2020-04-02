UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Issues Written Order In Khaqan Abbasi's Bail Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:04 AM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a written order pertaining to the protective bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a reference regarding illegal appointment of ex-managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a written order pertaining to the protective bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a reference regarding illegal appointment of ex-managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The court ordered Abbasi to appear before the relevant court in Karachi till May 12. The IHC, in its order, stated that the accused had claimed that he wanted to appear before the trial court but he feared of being arrested on his attendance. The accused had assured the bench to appear before the trial court and due that statement, he was given transit bail with disregard of the case merit.

The order stated that the accused had adopted the stance that the National Accountability Bureau had prepared a baseless case against him.

The court ordered Abbasi to submit two surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each.

Khaqan Abbasi later submitted the surety bonds in compliance of the court directives.

It may be mentioned that an accountability court of Karachi had issued a non- bailable arrest warrants against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Meanwhile, an Accountability Court (AC) also adjourned hearing till May 7, against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused named in the LNG import agreement reference.

The former prime minister appeared before the court of duty judge Shahrukh Arjamand on Tuesday. The court adjourned the hearing on the reference without any proceedings.

