Islamabad High Court Issues Written Order In Case Pertaining To Police Order 2002

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:21 PM

Islamabad High Court issues written order in case pertaining to police order 2002

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a written order in a case pertaining to implementation of Police Order 2002 and delay in investigation of severe crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a written order in a case pertaining to implementation of Police Order 2002 and delay in investigation of severe crimes.

The court sought reasons from session and special court judges regarding delay in trial of accused in sever crimes and asked its registrar office to get the report from judges.

The court had nominated Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ishrat Hussain, former IG Soaib Sadal, attorney general of Pakistan, advocate general, presidents Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and District Bar, director general National Police Bureau and Superintendent Adiala Jail as amicus curiae in the case.

The court also sought assistance from Pakistan Bar Council Chairman Abid Saqi, Islamabad Bar Council Vice Chairman Qazi Rafiuddin.

The court directed Interior Ministry Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Chief Commissioner and Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) to appoint senior and officials concerned for their representation in this case. The court asked the respondents to apprise it regarding the reasons for not implementation of police order 2002.

The court said that if there were no solid reasons then the bench should be informed that who was responsible for delay in implementation of law. Why not an action should be taken against the responsible persons, the order concluded.

