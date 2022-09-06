The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a written order regarding the dismissing of PEMRA's notification for a ban on live coverage of PTI's chairman Imran Khan's speeches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a written order regarding the dismissing of PEMRA's notification for a ban on live coverage of PTI's chairman Imran Khan's speeches.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the three pages judgment, which stated that the tv channels were bound to stop the coverage of prohibited contents through the time-delay policy.

The order said that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was bound to implement the directives of the Supreme Court about it. The authority could take legal action against TV channels for on airing the prohibited material.

The court further said that the PEMRA lawyer couldn't satisfy the bench regarding imposing a ban on coverage of a certain person under section-27. The lawyer had adopted the stance that the authority as a regulator had instructed the TV channels to implement time-delay policy.

It may be mentioned here that PTI's Chairman Imran Khan had challenged the notification of PEMRA dated August 20, regarding a ban on live coverage of his speeches. The PTI chief had given objectionable remarks about a woman judge and police high ups.