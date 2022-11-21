UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Issues Written Order On Petition Against Appointment Of VC PIDE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Islamabad High Court issues written order on petition against appointment of VC PIDE

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a written order in the petition against the appointment of Dr. Nadeem ul Haq as Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE)

In the written order issued by the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, the court issued a pre-admission notice to the parties for January 26.

The court also issued a notice on the injunction application to stop Dr. Nadeem ul Haq from working as a Vice Chancellor.

The court stated that according to the petitioner, a vice chancellor of 65 years of age could be appointed for 3 years.

According to the petitioner, the appointment of Dr Nadeem ul Haq was against the regulations. According to the counsel for the petitioner, persons above 65 years of age could not be appointed as Vice-Chancellor. Dr. Nadeem ul Haq was not eligible for this post at the time of the appointment, he added.

Citizen Uzair Salik had challenged the appointment of PIDE Vice Chancellor Dr. Nadeem ul Haq.

