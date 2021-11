(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued written order pertaining to its hearing on appeals challenging convictions of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield property reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the order regarding last hearing on appeals.

The court amended its order dated October 13, and stated that Maryam's lawyer was allowed to continue his arguments in the case.

In last hearing, Irfan Qadir Advocate had raised objections on the order regarding completion of his arguments.