Islamabad High Court Issues Written Order Regarding Nawaz Bail Rejection

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:19 PM

Islamabad High Court issues written order regarding Nawaz bail rejection

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a written order regarding rejection of bail application of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a written order regarding rejection of bail application of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict.

The order stated that any prisoner couldn't be granted bail on medical grounds when he was being provided medical facilities in jail. The former prime minister was being provided medical treatment in jail, it further said.

It stated that superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail and prisoner Nawaz Sharif had never requested before for establishment of medical board for medical analysis and treatment. The medical report of Sharif Medical City was also opaque.

The order read that the doctors were also unable to explain that how the treatment of Nawaz Sharif was not possible in Pakistan.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani issued a seven pages written order.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC division bench had rejected the bail of former prime minister on June 20. Nawaz Sharif was currently in Kot Lakhpat jail and facing seven year imprisonment sentence given in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference by an Accountability Court.

Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris had pleaded before the court that his client was suffering from various diseases and his treatment was not possible in Pakistan.

