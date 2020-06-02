Islamabad High Court issues written order regarding restoration of Mayor Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued a written order in a case pertaining to restoration of Mayor Islamabad (MCI) Sheikh Anser Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued a written order in a case pertaining to restoration of Mayor Islamabad (MCI) Sheikh Anser Aziz.

A 13-page judgment issued by the single IHC member bench of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, stated that the person, against whom allegations were leveled should be given an opportunity to explain his position in accordance with law.

The order stated that Sheikh Anser Aziz was accused of influencing an inquiry but no proof was provided in that regard. He was suspended only on basis of allegations rather the evidence against him, the court noted terming his suspension against the law.

The IHC sought para-wise comments from the Federation on the main petition till June 23.