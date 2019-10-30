UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Issues Written Orders In Contempt Of Court Case Against TV Anchors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:24 PM

Islamabad High Court issues written orders in contempt of court case against TV anchors

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a three-page written order in a contempt of court case against several TV anchors for maligning court proceedings during talk shows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a three-page written order in a contempt of court case against several tv anchors for maligning court proceedings during talk shows.

The order, which was issued by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, stated that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had failed to satisfy the court regarding using IHC's reference in a notification banning TV anchors to participate in other TV programs.

The order read that prima-facie, the chairman PEMRA had committed a contempt of court and thus a show cause notice had been served to him.

The court ordered two TV channels to submit their program's recording dated October 25, within three days, while four TV channels had been directed to submit their answers.

The court ordered Bol TV's CEO and anchor Sami Ibrahim to submit answer within seven days regarding using word 'deal' in talk show.

The court also summoned President Pakistan Broadcasters Association and President Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) as amicus curie in this case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Contempt Of Court Bol October Islamabad High Court Media TV Court

Recent Stories

Azadi March was designed by Nawaz Sharif after his ..

9 minutes ago

Doctors refuse to treat former three-time PM Nawaz ..

30 minutes ago

MFNCA wins GCC Gov HR Team of the Year Award

41 minutes ago

Prof. Dr. Hassan Amir Shah joined Forman Christian ..

41 minutes ago

FATA people give matchless sacrifices for motherla ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan Says His Nov 13 Visit to US in Question - ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.