Islamabad High Court issues written orders in contempt of court case against TV anchors

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a three-page written order in a contempt of court case against several TV anchors for maligning court proceedings during talk shows

The order, which was issued by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, stated that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had failed to satisfy the court regarding using IHC's reference in a notification banning TV anchors to participate in other TV programs.

The order read that prima-facie, the chairman PEMRA had committed a contempt of court and thus a show cause notice had been served to him.

The court ordered two TV channels to submit their program's recording dated October 25, within three days, while four TV channels had been directed to submit their answers.

The court ordered Bol TV's CEO and anchor Sami Ibrahim to submit answer within seven days regarding using word 'deal' in talk show.

The court also summoned President Pakistan Broadcasters Association and President Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) as amicus curie in this case.