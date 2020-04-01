Islamabad High Court issues written orders in PM&DC case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the federal government to issue five months salaries to the sacked employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the Federal government to issue five months salaries to the sacked employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

The IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani issued the written judgment this day regarding the restoration of PM&DC.

The IHC asked the government to release funds to clear the salaries of PMDC employees who had been terminated as the council dissolved.

The order stated that the registrar PMDC prepared a report regarding payment of salaries to the employees with the consultation of accounts department.

The court subsequently disposed of the petition seeking contempt of court proceeding against the health ministry for not implementing the court orders regarding restoration of PMDC and its employees' services.

`The court also ordered the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination to stop the registration of new doctors and medical students stating that it was the mandate of PM&DC.

The IHC directed the registrar PM&DC to took charge of his office and start performing its legal duties under the policy of the federal government.