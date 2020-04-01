UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Issues Written Orders In PM&DC Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:13 PM

Islamabad High Court issues written orders in PM&DC case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the federal government to issue five months salaries to the sacked employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the Federal government to issue five months salaries to the sacked employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

The IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani issued the written judgment this day regarding the restoration of PM&DC.

The IHC asked the government to release funds to clear the salaries of PMDC employees who had been terminated as the council dissolved.

The order stated that the registrar PMDC prepared a report regarding payment of salaries to the employees with the consultation of accounts department.

The court subsequently disposed of the petition seeking contempt of court proceeding against the health ministry for not implementing the court orders regarding restoration of PMDC and its employees' services.

`The court also ordered the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination to stop the registration of new doctors and medical students stating that it was the mandate of PM&DC.

The IHC directed the registrar PM&DC to took charge of his office and start performing its legal duties under the policy of the federal government.

Related Topics

Contempt Of Court Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Government Court

Recent Stories

Hira Mani cares

12 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank discusses the implementation of t ..

31 minutes ago

Disinfectant spray concludes at Bhara Kahu

2 minutes ago

Germany bets on tried-and-tested tool to weather j ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Vis ..

2 minutes ago

Kenya president sorry for coronavirus cop violence ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.