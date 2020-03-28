UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Issues Written Verdict In Prisoners Release Case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a ten page written verdict in prisoners release case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a ten page written verdict in prisoners release case.

The orders were issued by Division Bench-I of the Islamabad High Court for release of prisoners being tried in mega money laundering scam, fake bank accounts and Karke rental power cases as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed corruption references against them.

The court orders said that NAB's Additional Prosecutor General Akbar Hussain assisted the court in the matter.

The NAB wanted to get prisoners' Coronavirus tests at Adiala and any of the prisoner infected with the virus might be released by the court on bail.

The court orders said that prisoners at Adial jail were imprisoned in small barracks and it was better to release them instead they get infected by the virus.

The court ordered to submit Rs 0.5 million as surety bonds along with a personal guarantee.

According to orders, the passports of prisoners getting bail should be confiscated by the NAB.

