Islamabad High Court Maintains Club's Sealing Order

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday maintained its order for sealing of the Naval Sailing Club near Rawal Lake.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case against the construction of navy club, asked that what was the procedure for allotment of the land and who was its owner.

Whether the IHC could also construct such clubs on the pretext to promote sports activities, he questioned.

The chief justice asked the Pakistan Navy's counsel about the latter's role in accordance with the Constitution.

The Capital Development Authority's lawyer apprised the court that the land was owned by the CDA his department.

The chief justice observed that that the top court had given a verdict that no construction could be made in the National Park area.

Later the case was adjourned till September 12.

More Stories From Pakistan

