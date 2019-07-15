Islamabad High Court maintains Drug Court order on selling illegal drugs

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :A divisional bench of Islamabad High Court IHC ) upheld the decision of a Drug Court and dismissed the appeal of two accused seeking suspension of their sentence in illegal and banned medicine case.

The Drug Court of the Federal capital had awarded five year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 to each accused Aamir Shahzad and Qaiser Shahzad in 2018, a document shared by Quality Control board (QCB) Islamabad read.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Secretary (QCB) Shabbir Ahmed said a huge quantity of un-registered and banned medicines from the clinic of the accused located in Koral Chowk Islamabad were recovered during a raid in 2017.

He said the accused were found involved in using tranquilizers and other controlled drugs in their clinic.

The stock was also confiscated after sealing their premises, he added.

Shabbir said this was the maximum penalty awarded so far to any accused in Pakistan under the Drug Act, 1976 and shall serve as a deterrent in curbing the menace of un-registered and smuggled drugs in the country.