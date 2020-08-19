UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Maintains Orders For Sealing Naval Club Near Raval Lake

Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:13 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday maintained its orders to seal the naval club near Raval Lake on a petition challenging illegal constructions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday maintained its orders to seal the naval club near Raval Lake on a petition challenging illegal constructions.

Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing.

The lawyer of Pakistan Naval Farms Malik Qamar Afzal and Ashtar Ausaf appeared on behalf of naval chief before the bench.

During the hearing, the chief justice said there was no rule of law in the country. "It seems, the law was only for weak sections of the society," he said, adding that the CDA, Revenue Department and station house officer of the concerned area used to be involved in such illegality.

He asked the CDA lawyer that why not he told clearly that the civic body could not implement the laws. National Park and city's environment had been destroyed, he observed.

The chief justice said our next generation would pay the price of environmental destruction, adding that kiosks were demolished without notices.

There should be no discrimination in law to treat the society, he said.

Malik Qamar Advocate pleaded that court orders would not be violated. He said it was not a commercial venture there was a misconception about this.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till second week of September.

