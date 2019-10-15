UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Maintains Stay On Land Acquired Without Payment

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:41 PM

Islamabad High Court maintains stay on land acquired without payment

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday maintained its stay order on allotment of plots in residential sectors established on land acquired without payment of due compensation to the owners in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday maintained its stay order on allotment of plots in residential sectors established on land acquired without payment of due compensation to the owners in Federal capital.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the ban on allotment would continue until the last affected person was compensated.

The court rejected the request of Ministry of Housing and Works to lift the ban on allotment of plots in land acquired sectors of the city.

The chief justice said what the ministry had done so far for the poor people. The plots were allotted to even those who violated the Constitution and convicted in finance crimes, he said.

Justice Minallah said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) used to allot the land to only specific people.

During the course of hearing, interior secretary adopted the stance that the commission report on the matter had been approved in the board meeting, adding the CDA board was bringing changes in policies for land acquisition to which the bench directed him to submit the implementation report within 90 days.

The court asked the CDA chairman whether his team could perform good under the guidance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Asad Umer.

Asad Umer said politicians, bureaucrats and judges got benefit from the land acquisition, adding Justice Minallah would be remembered forever if he resolved this 30 years old issue.

The CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed informed the high court that Rs1.5 billion had been deposited for payment of compensation but a further Rs8 billion was required. He said the department was making efforts to pay the compensations as soon as possible.

Later, the IHC adjourned the case hearing for three months.

