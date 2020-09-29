Islamabad High Court maintains stay order against recruitment of staff in PTDC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday maintained its stay order against recruitment of new staff in Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) till the next date of hearing in a case pertaining challenging the termination of employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday maintained its stay order against recruitment of new staff in Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) till the next date of hearing in a case pertaining challenging the termination of employees.

Justice Aamir Farooq conducted the hearing on the petition filed by sacked employees of the PTDC against their termination and appointment of Syed Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari as acting chairman of PTDC board.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice expressed displeasure over absence of PTDC's counsel and said the court would impose fine on the department if the lawyer did not appear on the next hearing.

The joint secretary of the ministry had informed the court that the government was initiating process to appoint managing director of the department.

Justice Farooq further said it was strange that an qualified person was not being found by the authority to give him permanent charge of the PTDC, adding that delay in the appointment was injustice with the staff.

The bench said it had to view that if an acting chairman could take such a major decision of terminating the PTDC staff.

The court directed attorney general and PTDC's counsel to set a date for arguments on the matter. The court would then impose fine who would remain absent from the proceeding on that day.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till indefinite time.

It may be mentioned here that the PTDC had shut down its 36 motels at various localities and fired up to 450 employees. The employees had challenged their termination before the IHC bench.