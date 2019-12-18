UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Maintains Stay Order Against Allotment Of Plots By CDA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

Islamabad High Court maintains stay order against allotment of plots by CDA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday maintained its stay order against the allotments of plots in the Federal Capital by the Capital Development Authority till January 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday maintained its stay order against the allotments of plots in the Federal Capital by the Capital Development Authority till January 16.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard identical petitions filed by the affectees of CDA sectors. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that the ban on allotment of plots would continue till the civic body paid compensation to the last affectee.

In case the CDA failed to do so, the court would order to auction plots for payment of compensation to the affectees, who had been suffering for the last 50 years, he added.

Ali Nawaz Awan informed the court that the government was making efforts for payment to the affectees as the Federal Capital was established on the land of their forefathers.

The court then adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister January Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Government Court

Recent Stories

Fulfilling needs of citizens a leading priority: F ..

34 minutes ago

Malaysia hosts Muslim leaders to discuss common is ..

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi advises to adopt pr ..

2 minutes ago

Farhan Mehboob, Tayyab Aslam qualify for final Ser ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference to be held ..

3 minutes ago

Trump unveils plan to import cheaper foreign drugs ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.