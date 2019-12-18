Islamabad High Court maintains stay order against allotment of plots by CDA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday maintained its stay order against the allotments of plots in the Federal Capital by the Capital Development Authority till January 16

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard identical petitions filed by the affectees of CDA sectors. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that the ban on allotment of plots would continue till the civic body paid compensation to the last affectee.

In case the CDA failed to do so, the court would order to auction plots for payment of compensation to the affectees, who had been suffering for the last 50 years, he added.

Ali Nawaz Awan informed the court that the government was making efforts for payment to the affectees as the Federal Capital was established on the land of their forefathers.

The court then adjourned hearing of the case.