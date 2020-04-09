UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Maintains Stay Order Against Removal Of Chairman KPT

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday maintained its stay order till April 16, against the removal of Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Jameel Akhter from his post and sought reply from Ministry of Maritime Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday maintained its stay order till April 16, against the removal of Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Jameel Akhter from his post and sought reply from Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition moved by KPT's chairman against his removal by the ministry.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar appeared before the bench on behalf of federation and pleaded that there were two notifications for appointment of chairman KPT. The appointment tenure was two year in accordance of first notification of 2017.

The chief justice remarked that whether the federal minister concerned was authorized to interfere into the affairs of appointment, adding that it was a serious question.

He further noted that it was an admitted fact that this appointment was made for a period of three year.

The officials of maritime ministry adopted the stance that Federal Minister Ali Zaidi had ordered for an audit into the department to this the chief justice asked that under which law this order had been given.

Justice Minallah said that the ministry was giving baseless arguments, adding that most of the cases of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were related to misuse of powers. He asked the ministry to review the matter.

The court sought written comments from secretary ministry and federal minister pertaining to the matter and adjourned hearing of the case till April 16.

