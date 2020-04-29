UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Maintains Stay Order Against Salaries Recovery From 21 Demoted ZTBL Officers

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday maintained its stay order against the recovery from the 21 demoted officers of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and directed the bank management to review its decision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday maintained its stay order against the recovery from the 21 demoted officers of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and directed the bank management to review its decision.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition moved by ZTBL's 21 officers including Shahid Tufail etcetera challenging their demotion and recovery of salaries by the administration.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice said apparently the decision of bank management was against the law.

He asked the ZTBL's lawyer, either the officers were served the notices before taking the decision.

He noted that the bank first promoted the officers then demoted them without giving any notice in that regard.

He directed the bank administration to first listen the stance of the demoted officers and to update this court.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till May 4.

