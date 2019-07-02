The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday maintained its stay order till August 8, against the notification of Ministry of Law and Justice removing Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Sukhera from his post

The court also sought the law ministry's summary which had termed the appointment of Sukhera illegal.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition filed by Mushtaq Sukhera challenging his removal as Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

Terming the law ministry's reply unsatisfactory, the chief justice observed that it was the last chance for it to satisfy the court over the matter. The FTO could not only be removed through the Supreme Judicial Council, he added.

The court order pointed out that if the stance of federal government was accepted then it would have far reaching consequences for other appointments such as the persons appointed under the office of Federal Ombudsman Order, 1983.

The court also highlighted the status of steps taken by Sukhera since his appointment.

The additional attorney general requested the court to grant time to answer on these matters. He pleaded that there were no charges of misconduct against Sukhera.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing till August 8, while maintaining its stay order against removal of Mushtaq Sukhera. The court, however, stopped the petitioner to perform his duty till judgment.