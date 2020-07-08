Islamabad High Court moved against appointments of MD, Board members in PPRA

A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) alleging that no criteria was there for appointment of Managing Director (MD) and board members of Public Procurement Authority (PPRA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) alleging that no criteria was there for appointment of Managing Director (MD) and board members of Public Procurement Authority (PPRA).

Director General PPRA Engineer Muhammad Zubair filed a petition through his counsel Hafiz Arfat in IHC in this regard making the Secretaries Law, Defense, Water and Power, Communications, Finance and Housing and PPRA board members as respondents.

It was pleaded in the petition that making the appointment's procedure transparent will secure the loss to national exchequer.

It was pleaded that no prescribed procedure was available for appointments of board members and MD in PPRA whereas irregularities were conducted by board members in its last board meeting.

It was prayed that appointment of MD PPRA should be made after advertisement in newspapers and after thorough procedure.

It was also prayed that the government should be stopped from appointing MD from civil bureaucracy.

Amendment in PPRA ordinance was also sought in the petition.