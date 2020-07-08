UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Moved Against Appointments Of MD, Board Members In PPRA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:33 PM

Islamabad High Court moved against appointments of MD, Board members in PPRA

A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) alleging that no criteria was there for appointment of Managing Director (MD) and board members of Public Procurement Authority (PPRA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) alleging that no criteria was there for appointment of Managing Director (MD) and board members of Public Procurement Authority (PPRA).

Director General PPRA Engineer Muhammad Zubair filed a petition through his counsel Hafiz Arfat in IHC in this regard making the Secretaries Law, Defense, Water and Power, Communications, Finance and Housing and PPRA board members as respondents.

It was pleaded in the petition that making the appointment's procedure transparent will secure the loss to national exchequer.

It was pleaded that no prescribed procedure was available for appointments of board members and MD in PPRA whereas irregularities were conducted by board members in its last board meeting.

It was prayed that appointment of MD PPRA should be made after advertisement in newspapers and after thorough procedure.

It was also prayed that the government should be stopped from appointing MD from civil bureaucracy.

Amendment in PPRA ordinance was also sought in the petition.

Related Topics

Water Islamabad High Court From Government Housing

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

21 minutes ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

36 minutes ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

36 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.