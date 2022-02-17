Islamabad High Court moved against arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Two petitions were filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday challenging the arrest of journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig by the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The petitioner, Mohsin Jamil Baig's wife, in a plea stated that the Margalla Police Station and the FIA had registered a baseless case against her husband, who was illegally arrested from his house and then tortured in custody.

She claimed that the bailiff appointed by the Additional Sessions Court was not allowed to enter the Margalla Police Station.

The court had declared the raid and arrest as illegal, she added.

In the second plea, the petitioner said the FIA arrested her husband without providing him a copy of the complaint and conducting inquiry into it. The raid by the FIA personnel in plainclothes was not fair.

She said the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act did not apply in this case. The FIA was violating the basic human rights despite court orders.

She prayed the court to issue directives for cancellation of first information reports registered against Mohsin Baig and stop it from harassing her family.