Islamabad High Court Moved Against Delay In NA Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 06:15 PM

A petition had been moved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday challenging the delay in national assembly session to elect new speaker of the house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :A petition had been moved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday challenging the delay in national assembly session to elect new speaker of the house.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s lawmaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi had filed the said petition.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, secretary NA and Secretary Parliamentary Affairs had been named as respondents in the case.

The petition said that a circular had been issued on April 13, to summon the assembly session on April 22, which it claimed was against the law. It prayed the court to issue instructions to summon the session on April 16, to elect new speaker of the house.

