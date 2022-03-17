Islamabad High Court moved against ECP notice to Prime Minister

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the petitioners to remove the objections of registrar office in petitions against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for issuing notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister Asad Umar

The petitioners stated that the ECP had issued notices despite the legislations regarding the elections campaigns. It stated that the notices of ECP were against the law as public office holders were allowed to participate in elections campaigns through the new legislation.

The petition said that the ECP was not authorized to impose ban on election campaigns after the ordinance came. The ECP had also no authority to interpret the law, it added.

The petition prayed the court to turn down the order of ECP dated March 10, and its notices of March 11.

The registrar office had raised objection regarding lack of the biometric on the petition. The chief justice remarked that no one had immunity about the biometric facility. The court said that the petition could be fixed for hearing tomorrow if the objections were removed.