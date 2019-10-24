UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Nawaz Sharif's Bail Petition Fixed For Hearing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:32 PM

Islamabad High Court Nawaz Sharif's Bail Petition fixed for hearing

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed for hearing today Friday a petition moved by PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif seeking bail of his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed for hearing today Friday a petition moved by PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif seeking bail of his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.According to the details, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif moved the petition before the Islamabad High Court but the High Court's registrar objected to the petition saying that Shehbaz Sharif was not concerned party in the case.

However, the court fixed the petition for hearing with objection.In his petition, Shehbaz Sharif sought of the seven-year sentence awarded to Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and his release on bail for getting medical treatment either in Pakistan or abroad.

He pleaded the court to release his brother so he could get proper treatment.

Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif's health was very poor and he was in distress due to various diseases and therefore he should be allowed treatment in Pakistan or abroad.The hospital sources said that Nawaz Sharif's platelets being treated at Services Hospital had again started dropping.

He is being administered medicines enhancing platelets.Earlier in the day, Punjab�s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that the former premier was being provided the best medical facilities at Services Hospital.

She had visited Services Institutes of Medical Sciences where she was briefed about the latest condition of the former premier. Yasmin Rashid said that the government would not object to Nawaz Sharif's treatment, if need be, abroad.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Islamabad High Court Government Best Court Yasmin Rashid Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan cannot afford agitation in current scenar ..

3 minutes ago

Nine gamblers booked in Kohat

3 minutes ago

Senate's body Demands Withdrawal of Pakistan Medic ..

3 minutes ago

US to Never Let Islamic State Take Control of Oil ..

3 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, UNDP to m ..

8 minutes ago

Walk to mark world polio day held in Jamshoro

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.