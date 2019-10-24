Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed for hearing today Friday a petition moved by PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif seeking bail of his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed for hearing today Friday a petition moved by PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif seeking bail of his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.According to the details, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif moved the petition before the Islamabad High Court but the High Court's registrar objected to the petition saying that Shehbaz Sharif was not concerned party in the case.

However, the court fixed the petition for hearing with objection.In his petition, Shehbaz Sharif sought of the seven-year sentence awarded to Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and his release on bail for getting medical treatment either in Pakistan or abroad.

He pleaded the court to release his brother so he could get proper treatment.

Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif's health was very poor and he was in distress due to various diseases and therefore he should be allowed treatment in Pakistan or abroad.The hospital sources said that Nawaz Sharif's platelets being treated at Services Hospital had again started dropping.

He is being administered medicines enhancing platelets.Earlier in the day, Punjab�s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that the former premier was being provided the best medical facilities at Services Hospital.

She had visited Services Institutes of Medical Sciences where she was briefed about the latest condition of the former premier. Yasmin Rashid said that the government would not object to Nawaz Sharif's treatment, if need be, abroad.