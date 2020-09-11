UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Objects NAB's Petition In Avenfield Reference.

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

Islamabad High Court Objects NAB's petition in Avenfield reference.

The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday raised objections on NAB's petition against Nawaz Sharif bail in Aenfiled Property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday raised objections on NAB's petition against Nawaz Sharif bail in Aenfiled Property reference.

The registrar office directed the bureau to resubmit the petition after necessary rectifying.

The registrar office had pointed out some technical errors in the petition moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB's petition stated that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been granted bail in corruption reference by IHC and the top court also maintained this decision. It added that the accused had misused this relief.

The petition prayed the court to cancel the bail of Nawaz Sharif and restore his imprisonment sentence as he was declared absconder in toshakhana reference by the trial court.

The former prime minister was not entitled by such relief now after being declared absconder.

