Islamabad High Court Once Again Seeks Lawyers' Reply In IHC Building Attack Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Islamabad High Court once again seeks lawyers' reply in IHC building attack case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday once again sought comments from 25 lawyers in a contempt of court case pertaining to IHC building attack matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday once again sought comments from 25 lawyers in a contempt of court case pertaining to IHC building attack matter.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Raja Zahid and other lawyers appeared before the court of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court said the lawyer who wanted to amend their comments could resubmit their replies with changes. The court had to view the observations of Supreme Court in line of admitting the apology, the bench remarked.

Justice Aurangzeb instructed the lawyers to submit the reply in a same direction. The court adjourned further hearing till November 22, with above instructions.

