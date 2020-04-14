UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Orders Accused Granted Bail In Wake Of COVID-19 Threat To Surrender Before Court

Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:24 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered an accused to surrender before the court as all the bails granted in the wake of coronavirus threat had been canceled by the Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered an accused to surrender before the court as all the bails granted in the wake of coronavirus threat had been canceled by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

IHC chief justice Athar Minallah heard the case in a plea filed by an accused Muhammad Waqar.

The petitioner pleaded the court that he was granted bail on March 20, by IHC whereas the apex court on April 7, had declared such bail orders as null and void and ordered to arrest all such accused.

IHC chief justice said it was necessary to act respectively at the apex court verdict in the matter.

He said the accused should have to surrender before the court concerned and could again file post arrest bail in the case.

The court later disposed off the petition.

