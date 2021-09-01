UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders Action Against FIA Officials For Arresting 2 Journalists In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:54 PM

Islamabad High Court orders action against FIA officials for arresting 2 journalists in Lahore

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered to take action against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials allegedly involved in arresting of two journalists in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered to take action against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials allegedly involved in arresting of two journalists in Lahore.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood adopted the stance before the court that action should be taken against the FIA officials under the law if they had violated the legal process in the case.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had repeatedly asked to avoid harassing the journalists who were giving their opinion on certain subjects. After the last hearing of the matter, what happened in Lahore was a contempt of court, he added.

Justice Minallah said why FIA had been playing gimmicks with the court and asked whether the standard operating procedures made on the instructions of IHC were not applicable.

The court said it was getting an impression that the FIA was taking selective actions.

The FIA had called a journalist and asked him about his source, the bench noted, adding no one should worry on criticism.

The court observed that the FIA harassed another journalist on raising a problem relating to environment. This was a constitutional court and attempts were being made to misguide it.

The chief justice said this court had not stopped any department from its legal work. The FIA had been misusing its authority and practicing against the law, he added.

The court observed that the FIA director would be responsible if the bench was not satisfied over his department's conduct.

Justice Minallah said a first information report was registered on his behalf, adding how a judge could become a complainant.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till September 27.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Chief Justice Contempt Of Court Federal Investigation Agency September Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

1 hour ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers ..

UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Global Parlia ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police pract ..

Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police practices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.