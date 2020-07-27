UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Orders CDA To Decide Regularization Cases Of Employees

Mon 27th July 2020 | 06:46 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered Capital Development Authority (CDA) to send the matter of contract employees to regularization committee and decide their application in light of IHC's directives

The court directed the CDA to produce the report before it till August 25, after deciding the regularization cases of employees.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on a petition filed by CDA's contract and daily wages employees seeking regularization of their services.

During the course of proceedings, the CDA's member administration apprised the court that it had given ad for recruitment on 670 seats ranging grade 1 to 17.

He said the ad had been cancelled due to some technical mistakes while the same would be issued later with necessary rectification.

The court, however, ordered CDA to place the the matter pertaining to regularization of its employees to the relevant committee and submit report till August 25.

