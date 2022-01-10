UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders CDA To Stop Operation Till End Of Winter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Islamabad High Court orders CDA to stop operation till end of winter

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered Capital Development Authority (CDA) to stop operation against slums in Sector E-11 and also sought report from the authority regarding residential scheme for lower income people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered Capital Development Authority (CDA) to stop operation against slums in Sector E-11 and also sought report from the authority regarding residential scheme for lower income people.

The court also ordered to halt CDA's operation in the area till the end of current winter season.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

Amicus curiae Adnan Haider Randhawa, Umer Ijaz Gilani and Danial Hassan appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the CDA's lawyer informed the court that the authority had served notice to NLC blocks factory in E-11 and the machinery was being shifted following the orders.

The chief justice instructed the CDA not to vacate the lands from slums' residents in E-11 in winter season.

The court also asked the chairman CDA to tell it tomorrow regarding the housing scheme for lower income community under the CDA's master plan.

The chief justice remarked that the people of slum area had also rights but this city was being built for elites only. The CDA was not even implementing its own laws despite this court repeatedly pointed out.

Justice Minallah observed that it was a tragic that no one in CDA ever read the city's master plan. It was the responsibility of this court to protect the rights of every citizen, he said, adding that everyone was equal in eyes of law. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.

