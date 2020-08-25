UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Orders For Recovery Of Missing Person In Seven Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Islamabad High Court orders for recovery of missing person in seven weeks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the law enforcement agencies to recover a missing person Ghulam Qadir in seven weeks otherwise, it would announce a stern decision in the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the law enforcement agencies to recover a missing person Ghulam Qadir in seven weeks otherwise, it would announce a stern decision in the case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a case filed by the missing person's brother for the recovery.

On behalf of the defense ministry, Brigadier Falak Naz, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance Registrar Khalid Naseem, SP Naeem Iqbal, SP Sarfraz Malik, DSP Khalid Awan and DSP Legal Azhar Shah appeared before the court.

On query of the bench, the petitioner's lawyer apprised that Ghulam Qadir was missing since 2014.

It had been informed by the defense ministry that the missing person was not into the custody of any state institution, he said.

The bench said the citizen was missing for last six years but the the investigation had not reached to any conclusion.

The police said the missing citizen might be in Afghanistan as the interrogation was underway in that regard as well. The police prayed the court to grant six week time in the case.

To this, the bench said it was giving seven weeks to the police to recover the citizen.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 19.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Police October Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

8 minutes ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

13 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

9 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

28 minutes ago

Amman Hosts 3rd Jordan-Iraq-Egypt Summit on Trilat ..

3 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.