Islamabad High Court orders for recovery of missing person in seven weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the law enforcement agencies to recover a missing person Ghulam Qadir in seven weeks otherwise, it would announce a stern decision in the case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a case filed by the missing person's brother for the recovery.

On behalf of the defense ministry, Brigadier Falak Naz, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance Registrar Khalid Naseem, SP Naeem Iqbal, SP Sarfraz Malik, DSP Khalid Awan and DSP Legal Azhar Shah appeared before the court.

On query of the bench, the petitioner's lawyer apprised that Ghulam Qadir was missing since 2014.

It had been informed by the defense ministry that the missing person was not into the custody of any state institution, he said.

The bench said the citizen was missing for last six years but the the investigation had not reached to any conclusion.

The police said the missing citizen might be in Afghanistan as the interrogation was underway in that regard as well. The police prayed the court to grant six week time in the case.

To this, the bench said it was giving seven weeks to the police to recover the citizen.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 19.