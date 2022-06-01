UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders Fresh Inquiry Regarding Torture, Raid On Mohsin Baig's House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Islamabad High Court orders fresh inquiry regarding torture, raid on Mohsin Baig's house

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed district magistrate to conduct a fresh inquiry on the raid of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on house of journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig and torture on him while police custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed district magistrate to conduct a fresh inquiry on the raid of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on house of journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig and torture on him while police custody.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the police's responsibility was to ensure protection of citizen.

He further said he didn't know how the police used to treat the common man who was even unable to arrive courts.

The court said the police had been given powers to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The FIA had not registered any FIR when the raid was conducted, the chief justice observed, adding that who were the FIA officials and how they were given the access to Mohsin Baig during police custody.

Justice Minallah observed that even the journalist was tortured in police custody, adding that the concerned SHO shouldn't be in service anymore for such misconduct.

The chief justice remarked that whether this court should ignore the violation of basic human rights.

If the accused had done any crime then it should be dealt under the law, he said, adding that the misuse of powers were not acceptable.

The court instructed the district magistrate to submit the report till July 1, after completion the inquiry.

