Islamabad High Court Orders Health Ministry To Open PMDC Office

Tue 07th April 2020

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to open PMDC offices and allow its registrar to take charge

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the IHC heard a contempt of court petition against the health ministry pertaining to restoration of PMDC Registrar Dr Hafeezuddin. The Secretary Health, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and SHO Ramana Police Station appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the Secretary Health requested the court to grant some time to save some record in the PMDC office.

He said there was a ban on public gathering but the petitioner used to gathered dozens of people there.

Justice Kiyani said that it was the responsibility of Registrar PMDC to decide in this regard. The court asked the registrar to keep the health ministry updated regarding the office performance.

The court asked the registrar to provide a list comprising minimum staff of PMDC that would present in office and start its work there.

The court adjourned the case till April 13.

