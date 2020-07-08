Islamabad High Court orders ICT admin to remove cattle shelters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to remove 'cattle shelters' from Koral area of the federal capital within one week and submit report in this regard

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition filed by a citizen Syed Zubair Shah pertaining to the above matter.

The petitioner stated that heaps of garbage could be witnessed in surroundings of the area due to animals shelters causing stench and fetidness. He prayed the court to order the district administration to remove the animal shelters as these were causing trouble for the residents.

The court sought report till July 15.