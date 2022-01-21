UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders Implementation Of NDMA Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 10:02 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered implementation of laws of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and disposed of the case seeking to fix responsible of the Murree incident

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan adopted the stance before the court that it was a provincial matter and the Punjab Government had constituted an inquiry committee.

A separate institution, Punjab Disaster Management Authority, existed to deal with such incidents in the province, he added On a court's query, the petitioner's lawyer said they were not satisfied with the inquiry.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case, noted that there was also no district plan made by the Punjab Government. The AGP said now there was a suggestion to make Murree as district.

The court observed that it was the responsibility of District Disaster Management Authority under the law to set a plan for Murree, and it was a fact that no meeting of that policy making body had ever held.

The AGP said the NDMA was active and doing its job, and had issued guidelines to everyone. The prime minister was ready to call the meeting of NDMA commission and it would be held soon.

