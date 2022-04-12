UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders Inquiry Regarding Raid At Mohsin Baig's House

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 09:36 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered an investigation regarding FIA raid at the house of journalist Mohsin Baig and alleged police torture against him in police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered an investigation regarding FIA raid at the house of journalist Mohsin Baig and alleged police torture against him in police station.

Chief Justice, IHC, Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the matter.

The court had earlier stopped registration of cases against FIA officials involved in illegal raid.

At the outset of hearing, Sardar Latif Khosa said the matter was initiated by former Federal minister Murad Saeed. The session court had declared the raid as illegal and ordered for an action on the complaint of his client Mohsin Baig.

The court said let the Superintendent of Police to investigate the matter. The further hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

More Stories From Pakistan

