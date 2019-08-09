UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Orders MCI To Take Action Against Illegal Sell Of Animals

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:56 PM

Islamabad High Court orders MCI to take action against illegal sell of animals

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to take actions against illegal sell of sacrificial animals at various localities of the federal capital and limit the business to 'moveshi mandi' only

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to take actions against illegal sell of sacrificial animals at various localities of the Federal capital and limit the business to 'moveshi mandi' only.

The IHC order stated that protecting lives and property of the citizens was also the responsibility of the government.

The sell of animals at road side was an illegal act, it further stated.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that vendors had set places at various localities of the city to sell sacrificial animals due to the apathy and mismanagement of MCI. He stated that the practice could spread many diseases in residents.

He stated that it was also a violation of basic human rights to set animal selling places at different areas other then 'moveshi mandi'.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Road Islamabad High Court Government

Recent Stories

WASC to launch cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha

54 seconds ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah vows to i ..

56 seconds ago

University of Karachi announces BSc part-II result ..

57 seconds ago

At Least 5 People Injured in New Explosion at Ammo ..

1 minute ago

UN Refugee Agency Assists Over 500,000 Rohingya Ob ..

6 minutes ago

Promotion of economic activities crucial to achiev ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.