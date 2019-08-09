Islamabad High Court orders MCI to take action against illegal sell of animals

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to take actions against illegal sell of sacrificial animals at various localities of the federal capital and limit the business to 'moveshi mandi' only

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Friday directed Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to take actions against illegal sell of sacrificial animals at various localities of the Federal capital and limit the business to 'moveshi mandi' only.

The IHC order stated that protecting lives and property of the citizens was also the responsibility of the government.

The sell of animals at road side was an illegal act, it further stated.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that vendors had set places at various localities of the city to sell sacrificial animals due to the apathy and mismanagement of MCI. He stated that the practice could spread many diseases in residents.

He stated that it was also a violation of basic human rights to set animal selling places at different areas other then 'moveshi mandi'.