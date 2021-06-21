Islamabad High Court orders payment compensations to CDA affectees

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to pay compensation to all the affectees of CDA sectors without delay in accordance with fresh market value of the land

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the 65 pages judgment on 35 different identical petitions seeking payment of compensations to CDA sectors' affectees.

The court directed the federal government to formulate a policy for land acquisition in Islamabad and implement the agreement reached with the affectees, adding that it was CDA's constitutional and legal responsibility to provide compensation to the victims.

Legal action would be taken against the officers responsible for the delay in payment of compensation, the court said.

The court also directed the secretary interior to present the court decision to the Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet within two weeks.

The court in its order also directed Registrar Islamabad High Court (IHC) to send the copy of decision of secretary interior.

The court said that it would be considered the violation of fundamental human rights if the payment of compensation to the all affectees is unnecessarily delayed.

The order said that the compensation fixed in 2010 was no longer applicable, adding that payment should be made now in accordance with the new market value of the land.

The decision asked the government to take action against the officers responsible for the distress of the affectees.

The order said that the affectees have been suffering from mental anguish due to unusual delays in payments.

The government policy should decide the time period in which the affectees would be paid complete compensations or alternate property.

The order stated that several affectees were so poor and unable to cope with the system. It said that the court was told by the CDA that most of the land acquisition records were taken by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and later it was lost. It further said that serious irregularities occurred and only weak section of society was affected by it.

The CDA deprived the victims of their basic rights through misuse of power, the court said and adding that acquisition of land as per constitution is subject to payment of compensation to the affectees.