UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders Sharing Of Missing Person Cases List With AGP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Islamabad High Court orders sharing of missing person cases list with AGP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Registrar Office to share the cases list pertaining to missing persons with the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Registrar Office to share the cases list pertaining to missing persons with the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case pertaining missing journalist and blogger Muddasir Naro, gave three weeks time for a comprehensive probe into the disappearance of citizens.

At the outset of hearing, the AGP adopted the stance that no positive output had been received about the missing journalist despite all-out efforts.

The victim family had also met the prime minister, he added.

He said a number of people had gone missing during the last decade. Many people left the country on their own. Likewise, many people were kept in camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and their families used to meet them, he added.

He said no government had supported enforced disappearances.

The chief justice said only the Federal Government could probe the matter and the court would give it more time in that regard.

The case was then adjourned for three weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Missing Persons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad High Court Family Government Share Court

Recent Stories

Nishtar Hospital faces life-saving drugs shortage

Nishtar Hospital faces life-saving drugs shortage

1 minute ago
 Afghan Ambassadors Skip Video Call With Taliban-Ap ..

Afghan Ambassadors Skip Video Call With Taliban-Appointed Foreign Minister - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 Desperate Afghans queue for free bread as poverty ..

Desperate Afghans queue for free bread as poverty crisis deepens

1 minute ago
 Outcry as India shuts Kashmir Press Club

Outcry as India shuts Kashmir Press Club

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on maintain ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on maintainability of Monal Restaurant's ..

1 minute ago
 SLA to organize conference on Sindhi language on J ..

SLA to organize conference on Sindhi language on Jan 20

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.