Islamabad High Court orders sharing of missing person cases list with AGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Registrar Office to share the cases list pertaining to missing persons with the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case pertaining missing journalist and blogger Muddasir Naro, gave three weeks time for a comprehensive probe into the disappearance of citizens.

At the outset of hearing, the AGP adopted the stance that no positive output had been received about the missing journalist despite all-out efforts.

The victim family had also met the prime minister, he added.

He said a number of people had gone missing during the last decade. Many people left the country on their own. Likewise, many people were kept in camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and their families used to meet them, he added.

He said no government had supported enforced disappearances.

The chief justice said only the Federal Government could probe the matter and the court would give it more time in that regard.

The case was then adjourned for three weeks.