UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders To Delete Azam Khan's Name From Stop List

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's name from stop list

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the Interior Ministry to delete the name of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the prime minister, from the stop list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the Interior Ministry to delete the name of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the prime minister, from the stop list.

The court also instructed the petitioner bureaucrat to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament in compliance of its summon.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Azam Khan regarding the matter.

At the outset of hearing, the assistant attorney general adopted the stance that the name of Azam Khan was placed on the stop list on the recommendation of PAC as he did not appear before the body despite of repeated summons.

The chief justice remarked that how a parliamentary body could pass such instructions.

The court had earlier, in its observations declared that there was no law behind the Stop List.

The court questioned that as to why the PAC had summoned Azam Khan, at this, his lawyer said that the petitioner had been summoned to explain his position in Tayyaba Gull harassment case.

The chief justice observed that one should appear before the parliamentary body whenever he was summoned by it.

Petitioner Azam Khan had made a mistake if he chose not to appear before it.

The court subsequently ordered to remove his name from the no fly list, adding that he would not go anywhere as he was a government servant.

It may be mentioned here that Azam Khan had adopted stance in his plea that he wanted to travel abroad but he came to know that his name was on no fly list.

He said his name was placed in the stop list after no confidence motion was passed against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister Interior Ministry Parliament May Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be comp ..

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be completed by Friday: QESCO Spokesp ..

3 minutes ago
 Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed ..

Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed by Thursday: Amir Muqam

3 minutes ago
 166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Progr ..

166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Programme

3 minutes ago
 Passenger buses without emergency door banned from ..

Passenger buses without emergency door banned from Sept 7

5 minutes ago
 Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be H ..

Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be Held by Yearend - Moscow

5 minutes ago
 HEC urges varsities to put collective efforts for ..

HEC urges varsities to put collective efforts for relief of flood affectees

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.