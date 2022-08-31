The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Interior Ministry to remove the name of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the prime minister, from the stop list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Interior Ministry to remove the name of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the prime minister, from the stop list.

The court also directed Azam Khan to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament in compliance of its summon.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Azam Khan regarding the matter.

At the outset of hearing, the assistant attorney general adopted the stance that the name of Azam Khan was placed on the stop list on the recommendation of PAC as he didn't appear before the body despite of repeated summons.

The chief justice remarked that how a parliamentary body could pass such instructions.

The court had earlier, in its observations declared that there was no law behind the Stop List.

The court questioned that as to why the PAC had summoned Azam Khan to which his lawyer said that the petitioner had been summoned to explain his position in Tayyaba Gull harassment case.

The chief justice observed that one should appear before the parliamentary body whenever he was summoned by it.

Petitioner Azam Khan had made a mistake if he chose not to appear before it.

The court subsequently ordered to remove his name from the no fly list, adding that he wouldn't go anywhere as he was a government servant.

It may be mentioned here that Azam Khan had adopted stance in his plea that he wanted to travel abroad but he came to know that his name was on no fly list.

He said his name was placed in the stop list after no confidence motion was passed against former prime minister Imran Khan.