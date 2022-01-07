UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders To Demolish Sailing Club Near Rawal Lake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:39 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to demolish Naval Sailing Club near Rawal Lake while declaring the construction as illegal

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict which was reserved by the bench last day after listening arguments from respondents at length.

The court ordered the civic body to demolish the illegal structure within three weeks and also sought implementation report.

The order stated that it was not the mandate of the institutions to get them involved in real estate business. The name of the institution couldn't be used for the business, it added.

The order further said that CDA was not authorized to issue NOC for the said construction. The navy had exceeded its possession in area of national park.

The court also ordered an action of misconduct against the responsible of the construction of sailing club.

