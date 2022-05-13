UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders To Place Baloch Students' Complaints Before Commission

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Islamabad High Court orders to place Baloch students' complaints before commission

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to place the complaints of Baloch students before the commission and to prepare the report till next date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to place the complaints of Baloch students before the commission and to prepare the report till next date.

Chief Justice heard the cases pertaining the alleged harassment of Baloch students in Quaid-e-Azam University. The court asked the ministry of Human Rights and the ministry of Interior to submit a report till next date of hearing after viewing the complaints.

The court also directed secretary interior ministry to conduct a separate inquiry about the whereabouts of Feroz Baloch and file the report.

The chief justice said that the court would summon secretary interior in person if the report failed to satisfy it.

Earlier during hearing, Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah said the notification had been issued regarding the formation of the commission. The chief justice said the commission was supposed to listen the grievances of all stakeholders and take steps to address them. The DAG informed the court that a missing student of NUML University had already returned. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 10.

