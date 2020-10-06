UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Orders To Provide Death Sentence Decision Copy To Ex-navy Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered to provide a copy of decision to the petitioner about his death sentence awarded by a military court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered to provide a copy of decision to the petitioner about his death sentence awarded by a military court.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on an appeal moved by former naval officer Arsalan Nazeer Satti against his death sentence decision.

The petition was moved by Inamur Raheem advocate on behalf of ex-navy-officer.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that his client had been announced death penalty by a military court, adding that his appeal against the decision had also been dismissed but he was not shared its copy so far.

The representative of Pakistan Navy pleaded that the record of the judgment was classified and sensitive due to which it could not be shared with the convict person.

However, the court ordered to share the record with the petitioner and adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.

