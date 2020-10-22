Islamabad High Court orders to restore its biometric verification system

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered to restore its biometric verification system which was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak

Deputy registrar of IHC issued a circular in this regard which stated that from now on it would be compulsory for the petitioners to place their thumb impressions on affidavits used to be attached with petitions.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah had earlier suspended the biometric verification on affidavits in wake of coronavirus.