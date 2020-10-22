UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Orders To Restore Its Biometric Verification System

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Islamabad High Court orders to restore its biometric verification system

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered to restore its biometric verification system which was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered to restore its biometric verification system which was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Deputy registrar of IHC issued a circular in this regard which stated that from now on it would be compulsory for the petitioners to place their thumb impressions on affidavits used to be attached with petitions.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah had earlier suspended the biometric verification on affidavits in wake of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Chief Justice May Islamabad High Court From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

My father kept working while accompanying my mothe ..

15 minutes ago

Threat alert issued for Quetta, Peshawar ahead of ..

2 minutes ago

Reference against ex-chairman OGRA Adjourned till ..

2 minutes ago

Senate grants extension to committees for presenta ..

2 minutes ago

Haas may choose two rookies for new line-up, says ..

5 minutes ago

US Drills With Nukes Use by Non-Nuclear States Und ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.