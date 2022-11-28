Islamabad High Court orders to terminate 13 FIRs against Ali Amin

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the capital's police to quash all thirteen FIRs registered against PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur with regard to protests and vandalizing public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the capital's police to quash all thirteen FIRs registered against PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur with regard to protests and vandalizing public property.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by PTI's leader challenging FIRs against him. The legal team and SHOs of various police stations of the capital appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the bench expressed displeasure with the Islamabad police and remarked that it was embarrassing for the police department that it couldn't produce evidence against the petitioner in line allegations.

The court asked the police officials to present solid evidence against the accused instead of just verbal arguments.

The officials of Aabpara Police Station requested the court to grant one week time in this regard. The court, however, rejected the request and asked why they had arrived here when they had no poofs.

The court said that it had no sympathy with the petitioner but a false case shouldn't be registered against any citizen.

The prosecutor informed the court that the case challan against Ali Amin had already been submitted, adding that the FIRs were related to Long March of July 25 and others.

The court subsequently ordered to terminate the 13 FIRs to the extent of Ali Amin Gandapur.