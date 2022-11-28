UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders To Terminate 13 FIRs Against Ali Amin

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Islamabad High Court orders to terminate 13 FIRs against Ali Amin

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the capital's police to quash all thirteen FIRs registered against PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur with regard to protests and vandalizing public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the capital's police to quash all thirteen FIRs registered against PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur with regard to protests and vandalizing public property.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by PTI's leader challenging FIRs against him. The legal team and SHOs of various police stations of the capital appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the bench expressed displeasure with the Islamabad police and remarked that it was embarrassing for the police department that it couldn't produce evidence against the petitioner in line allegations.

The court asked the police officials to present solid evidence against the accused instead of just verbal arguments.

The officials of Aabpara Police Station requested the court to grant one week time in this regard. The court, however, rejected the request and asked why they had arrived here when they had no poofs.

The court said that it had no sympathy with the petitioner but a false case shouldn't be registered against any citizen.

The prosecutor informed the court that the case challan against Ali Amin had already been submitted, adding that the FIRs were related to Long March of July 25 and others.

The court subsequently ordered to terminate the 13 FIRs to the extent of Ali Amin Gandapur.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Long March July Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Cleanliness work being monitored to achieve desire ..

Cleanliness work being monitored to achieve desired results

25 seconds ago
 President condoles demise of industrialist, philan ..

President condoles demise of industrialist, philanthropist SM Muneer

1 second ago
 US Voters Back House Republicans Plan to Probe Hun ..

US Voters Back House Republicans Plan to Probe Hunter Biden's Business Deals - P ..

3 seconds ago
 Moldovan Opposition Files Complaint With Prosecuto ..

Moldovan Opposition Files Complaint With Prosecutor General's Office Against Aut ..

4 seconds ago
 Canada Invests $C4Mln in Ottawa Airport - Transpor ..

Canada Invests $C4Mln in Ottawa Airport - Transport Minster

33 minutes ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's bail

ATC extends Imran Khan's bail

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.