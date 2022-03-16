Islamabad High Court postpones decision on acquittal pleas of co-accused

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday postponed the judgment on acquittal pleas of the co-accused in reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining holding assets beyond sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the cases.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and defence lawyers appeared before the court.

The court postponed the judgment on acquittal pleas as the case record was with the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The co-accused had challenged the reference under NAB amendment Ordinance.

It may be mentioned here that ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar had already been declared absconder in the graft case due to continuous absence from the proceeding.