UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Postpones Routine Cases Till May 16

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:37 PM

Islamabad High Court postpones routine cases till May 16

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday extended its decision till May 16, for postponement of hearings on routine cases due to severity in third wave of the COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday extended its decision till May 16, for postponement of hearings on routine cases due to severity in third wave of the COVID-19.

The registrar office of IHC issued a notification in this regard following the instructions of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

According to the notification, the cases related to the stay orders and emergency nature would be picked for hearing during this period in line of precautionary measures against coronavirus outbreak. The important cases would be fixed for hearing after the approval of chief justice.

It may be mentioned here that previously, the registrar office had issued these instructions till April 11, and now it had extended this time period.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice April May Islamabad High Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces three new routes to E ..

19 minutes ago

Poland to Start Receiving US-Made F-35 Fighter Jet ..

2 minutes ago

Serbian Post Chief Djordjevic Says Receives Commem ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt provides 18,000 jobs to youth: Sa ..

2 minutes ago

Best professional training to police personnel in ..

2 minutes ago

Civilian deaths spark clashes in eastern DR Congo

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.