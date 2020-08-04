UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Provides 3 Weeks To Interior Ministry In Cynthia's Deportation Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday provided three months to interior ministry for deciding the deportation of an American citizen Cynthia Dawn Ritchie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday provided three months to interior ministry for deciding the deportation of an American citizen Cynthia Dawn Ritchie.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on the petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Iftikhar Choudhary for the deportation of Cynthia who gave illicit remarks against the his leadership.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Minallah said it was yet to be ascertained either Cynthia was working with the government or any other institution adding there was a dire need to dispel the impression that any institution was behind the issuance of disapproving remarks.

The officials from the interior ministry asked for some time more to make a decision on the matter.

To this, the court awarded three weeks.

The chief justice said Cynthia had leveled serious allegations which needed to be investigated properly.

The court later adjourned the hearing till September 1.

