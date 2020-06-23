UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Recommends To Form Division Bench To Hear NFC Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:13 PM

Islamabad High Court recommends to form division bench to hear NFC case

A single member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday recommended the chief justice to constitute a division bench to hear a case against formation of tenth National Finance Commission (NFC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A single member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday recommended the chief justice to constitute a division bench to hear a case against formation of tenth National Finance Commission (NFC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC sent the case to Chief Justice Athar Minallah in this regard. The petition was moved by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Leader Khurram Dastagir.

During last hearing, the single member bench had allowed the petitioner to file more documents in the case. It also ordered to make the letter of Sindh chief minister regarding reservations on NFC as part of case record.

The bench had observed that it was a serious matter and also expressed concern over not submission of comments by Finance Division. The court stated that it could pass a stay order if the ministry failed to submit reply till next date.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Chief Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s ..

18 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

30 minutes ago

Solskjaer hails under-fire De Gea as 'world's best ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: OEC portal registers over 28000 expat ..

2 minutes ago

Germany orders first local virus lockdown since ea ..

2 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Arabia with ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.