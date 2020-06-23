Islamabad High Court recommends to form division bench to hear NFC case

A single member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday recommended the chief justice to constitute a division bench to hear a case against formation of tenth National Finance Commission (NFC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC sent the case to Chief Justice Athar Minallah in this regard. The petition was moved by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Leader Khurram Dastagir.

During last hearing, the single member bench had allowed the petitioner to file more documents in the case. It also ordered to make the letter of Sindh chief minister regarding reservations on NFC as part of case record.

The bench had observed that it was a serious matter and also expressed concern over not submission of comments by Finance Division. The court stated that it could pass a stay order if the ministry failed to submit reply till next date.